Labor union says Biden against Nippon Steel’s bid for U.S. Steel

A major labor union trying to stop Nippon Steel Corp.'s bid to acquire United States Steel Corp. said Friday that President Joe Biden is supportive of its efforts.

“Today we received personal assurances that President Joe Biden has our backs,” United Steelworkers International President David McCall said in a statement. “He’s always been a friend to the American worker and our union, and we’re grateful he’s taking an interest in this matter.”

Ahead of the November presidential election, the Japanese steelmaker’s plan of acquiring the U.S. producer for more than $14 billion has increasingly bec...