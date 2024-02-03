Football: Iran eliminate Japan from Asian Cup last 8 on late penalty

Newsfrom Japan

Iran eliminated Asian Cup favorites Japan in the quarterfinals of the tournament after Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s injury-time penalty delivered a 2-1 victory for Team Melli at Al Rayyan’s Education City Stadium.

Hajime Moriyasu’s side led through Hidemasa Morita in the first half and appeared poised to advance to the semifinals until Mohammad Mohebi’s 55th-minute equalizer swung the momentum in favor of three-time Asian champions Iran.

Ko Itakura capped off a forgettable outing when he gave away the decisive penalty in the 94th minute, bringing down Iran defender Hossein Kanaani after getting tangl...