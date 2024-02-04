Japanese pastry flavors mimic stages of love with help from AI

Newsfrom Japan

A selection of five pastries signifying the different stages of love has been curated in Japan, with their flavors devised with the assistance of artificial intelligence. Kimuraya Sohonten bakery and technology firm NEC Corp. collaborated to make the "RenAI" bread, a pun on the word for love in Japanese and AI, in a bid to produce a food that "makes you fall in love when you eat it." Among the creations are "hajimete no date," meaning first date, and "namida no shitsuren," or tearful heartbreak. The pastries cost 200 yen ($1.4) a piece and are available in grocery stores in the Kanto region ce...