Sapporo Snow Festival opens with all COVID restrictions removed

The annual Sapporo Snow Festival opened in the capital of Hokkaido on Sunday without any novel coronavirus-related restrictions for the first time in four years. The 74th festival, one of the country's biggest winter events, is being held at three venues in the city through Feb. 11, with about 190 snow and ice sculptures including some created by local residents. The main venue, Odori Park in the center of the city, features a 12-meter-tall snow sculpture featuring characters from the popular Golden Kamuy anime series that depicts the Ainu indigenous ethnic group of northern Japan. Food stands...