Baseball: Ohtani “very confident” he’ll be in Opening Day lineup

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani said Saturday he is “very confident” of being the team’s designated hitter when they open the season on March 20 against the San Diego Padres in Seoul.

“We’re right on schedule,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara at a fan festival at Dodger Stadium. “As long as there are no setbacks going forward, I’ll be ready.”

In front of 35,000 fans, who paid $10 each to get in, the two-time American League MVP, who signed a $700 million, 10-year deal in December, said he has been hitting flips and off a tee. Admission to the DodgerFest event ha...