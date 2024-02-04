Baseball: Lotte pitcher Sasaki to get Premier12 call-up

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's national baseball team manager Hirokazu Ibata said Sunday he will call up Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki to the Premier12 international tournament in November. The 22-year-old right-hander, who threw a perfect game in April 2022 and helped Japan win the 2023 World Baseball Classic, has said he wants to pursue a career in the major leagues. "I'm thinking about making him an offer," said Ibata, who spoke to Sasaki during his visit to Lotte's training camp in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture. Sasaki replied he will work hard without getting injured, according to Ibata. The Premier12 tourna...