Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. rise, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday after Wall Street ended on a positive note last week, sending the Dow Jones index to a new record high, while a weakening yen lifted Japanese exporters.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 199.33 points, or 0.55 percent, from Friday to 36,357.35. The broader Topix index was up 10.35 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,550.03.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, nonferrous metal and bank issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 148.48-51 yen compared with 148.35-45 yen in New York and 1...