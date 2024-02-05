Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. rally, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, boosted by a Wall Street rally late last week and buying of exporters on the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar following stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 200.19 points, or 0.55 percent, from Friday to 36,358.21. The broader Topix index was up 19.36 points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,559.04.

The dollar remained firm in the mid-148 yen zone in Tokyo after surging Friday on receding expectations for imminent interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve following the solid employment data for January, dealers said.

