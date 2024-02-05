Japan’s teamLab digital art museum to open in new skyscraper on Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

A museum showcasing the works of the Japan-born digital art collective teamLab is set to open Friday in Tokyo’s new landmark Azabudai Hills complex, with hopes high that their immersive installations which utilize cutting-edge technology will become a major draw for international tourists.

The museum, which relocated from Tokyo’s Odaiba waterfront area and had its new location made open to the press on Monday, houses around 50 works that make full use of projectors and various lights, featuring a “world of artworks without boundaries.”

Also on display is the latest project named “Bubble Univer...