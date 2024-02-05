Tokyo stocks climb as weaker yen lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Monday, led by the buying of auto and other export-related issues on a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar after solid U.S. jobs data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 196.14 points, or 0.54 percent, from Friday at 36,354.16. The broader Topix index finished 17.03 points, or 0.67 percent, higher at 2,556.71.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, bank and transportation equipment issues.

The dollar remained strong in the lower 148 yen zone in Tokyo, following a surge on Friday on receding expectations for imminent interest rate cuts by th...