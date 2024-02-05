Football: New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium to host 2026 World Cup final

Newsfrom Japan

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, football’s international governing body said Sunday as it announced the match schedule for the showpiece tournament.

A total of 104 matches will take place at 16 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, culminating in the July 19 final at the 82,500 capacity home of the NFL’s New York Jets and Giants.

The tournament will be spread between three host nations for the first time and feature an expanded field of 48 teams, up from 32 at the previous edition.

The opening match will be played on June 11 at Mexic...