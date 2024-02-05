Heavy snowfall hits Tokyo area, traffic disrupted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo and neighboring areas were hit by heavy snowfall on Monday, with transportation disrupted and the public urged to avoid unnecessary outings.

Not only mountainous areas in the Kanto-Koshin region, but central Tokyo may also see snow accumulate due to the downfall that is likely to continue through Tuesday morning as a low-pressure system advances along the southern coast of the main island of Honshu toward the east, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Snowfall is expected to peak late at night on Monday, but commuters may still encounter snowy and icy roads the following day as ...