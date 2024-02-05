Japan, Italy PMs begin talks to prepare for upcoming G7 summit

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni began talks Monday as Rome, this year's Group of Seven presidency, steps up preparations for an upcoming summit. During their meeting in Tokyo, Kishida and Meloni are set to affirm their cooperation toward the success of the G7 summit, scheduled to take place for three days from June 13 in Apulia, southern Italy, Japanese officials said. The two leaders are expected to discuss the achievements of the G7 summit that was held in Kishida's home constituency of Hiroshima in May 2023, including the establishment of rul...