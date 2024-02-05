OECD revises up global growth outlook for 2024, more upbeat on U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

The global economy will likely expand 2.9 percent in 2024, revised upward from an earlier estimated 2.7 percent amid expectations that ebbing inflation will lead to a shift to U.S. interest rate cuts, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday. The Paris-based organization expects the United States to report 2.1 percent growth this year, up from 1.5 percent as of November, helped by strong private consumption. The outlook for the eurozone was cut to 0.6 percent from 0.9 percent, while Japan is projected to see its growth rate unchanged from the previous forecast at 1...