Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall St. falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, weighed down by U.S. share declines overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 147.84 points, or 0.41 percent, from Monday to 36,206.32. The broader Topix index was down 15.42 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,541.29.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by real estate, electric power and gas, and precision instrument issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 148.65-68 yen compared with 148.63-73 yen in New York and 148.47-49 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The U.S. currency rose to a two-month high of 148.9...