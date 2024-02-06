Tokyo stocks fall in morning, investors await Toyota earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Tuesday morning, weighed down by an overnight decline in U.S. shares, while investors awaited earnings reports from major companies including Toyota Motor Corp. due later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 240.10 points, or 0.66 percent, from Monday to 36,114.06. The broader Topix index was down 20.90 points, or 0.82 percent, at 2,535.81.

The U.S. dollar edged down to the mid-148 yen zone after hitting a two-month high of 148.90 yen on Monday in New York. Investors bought the Japanese currency, perceived as a safe-haven asset, in tandem with a drop in Toky...