Heavy snow leaves more than 100 injured in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

At least 109 people were taken to hospital in Tokyo through Tuesday morning after many slipped and fell due to heavy snowfall in eastern Japan, the Tokyo Fire Department said.

The injured, transported to hospital by 10 a.m., were aged 4 to 92 and none were in a life-threatening condition, it said. In neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, five people were severely injured and 34 sustained minor injuries, while 12 were slightly injured in Saitama Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted its heavy snow warnings across nine prefectures, but snowfall and rain continued in some areas through th...