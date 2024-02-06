Basketball: Hachimura keeps starting role as Lakers beat Hornets

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura kept his starting spot Monday for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 124-118 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Japanese power forward contributed nine points and five rebounds in 29 minutes at Spectrum Center as the Lakers improved to 27-25 with their third straight win.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham has primarily used Hachimura off the bench but moved him into the starting five in place of Taurean Prince in Saturday’s 113-105 victory at the New York Knicks.

In comments after Monday’s game, Ham indicated he would stick with the new lineup as he explained his reasoning for starting the 2....