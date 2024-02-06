Nintendo ups FY 2023 net profit forecast to 440 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo on Tuesday revised upward its net profit forecast for the current business year through March to 440 billion yen ($296.5 million) from its earlier projection of 420 billion yen, due to robust sales in its Switch consoles and the depreciation of the yen.

Group sales are now expected to climb 1.8 percent from the year before to 1.63 trillion yen, revised up from the previously estimated 1.58 trillion yen. Operating profit is forecast to grow 1.1 percent to 510 billion yen, up from the earlier forecast of 500 billion yen, the gaming company said.

For the nine months ended December, its n...