Tokyo stocks fall as gains locked in, Toyota surges on earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday as investors opted to lock in recent gains, with the downside supported by Toyota Motor rallying on a positive earnings outlook.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 193.50 points, or 0.53 percent, from Monday at 36,160.66. The broader Topix index finished 17.46 points, or 0.68 percent, lower at 2,539.25.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric power and gas, mining and bank issues.

The U.S. dollar hovered in the mid-148 yen zone throughout the day after hitting a two-month high of 148.90 yen on Monday in New York. Shares fell after gaini...