Football: Messi uncertain to play against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi said he was unsure whether he would be fit to play for Inter Miami in Wednesday’s friendly against J-League champions Vissel Kobe at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

The 36-year-old attacker has been dealing with an adductor issue that prevented him taking part in another exhibition match Sunday in Hong Kong, prompting an angry response at the stadium and online from fans who bought tickets just to see him play.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to play yet,” Messi said at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. “But I feel much better and I really want to be able to do i...