KDDI to acquire 50% stake in Lawson, take it private with Mitsubishi

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese telecom operator KDDI Corp. said Tuesday it plans to acquire a 50 percent stake in convenience store operator Lawson Inc., taking it private with trading house Mitsubishi Corp., which owns the other 50 percent. The telecom company plans to purchase the shares from general shareholders in a tender offer worth around 500 billion yen ($3.4 billion) to be launched around April. The move comes as KDDI, which currently has a 2.1 percent stake in Lawson, seeks to strengthen its consumer-oriented business outside the telecommunications industry by using the purchasing data of convenience stor...