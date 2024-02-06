2025 Osaka Expo operating expenses up 1.4-fold on rising labor costs

Newsfrom Japan

The operating expenses for the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka are projected to inflate 1.4-fold from an earlier estimate to 116 billion yen ($781 million) amid rising labor costs, the event operator said Tuesday.

The approval of the latest estimate comes as construction costs at the expo venue have already ballooned amid high costs for material and labor, souring public sentiment over the global event that will partially use taxpayers’ money.

Of the 116 billion yen, the organizer plans to cover about 97 billion yen by revenue from admission ticket sales and the remain...