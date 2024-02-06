Football: J-League MVP Osako extends Kobe contract until 2026

Newsfrom Japan

J-League football champions Vissel Kobe said Tuesday they have extended the contract of last year’s most valuable player and joint top scorer Yuya Osako until 2026.

Vissel are even considering a further extension for the 33-year-old striker, who led Kobe to their first top-flight title, in 2023. The team will face Lionel Messi’s Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami, on Wednesday in a preseason match at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

“The good results we achieved last year were a big factor,” Osako said of his contract extension in an online interview. “I can still grow with this team.”

