4 Vietnamese arrested for thefts targeting Uniqlo shops in Japan

News from Japan

Four Vietnamese people have been arrested for repeated shoplifting at Uniqlo and other clothing shops in Japan, with theft losses estimated to reach around 20 million yen ($135,000), police said Tuesday.

The four, including Nguyen Hoang Anh, a 38-year-old man whose residential address is unknown, are believed to have stolen 5,237 items, including sweaters and down jackets, during multiple visits to Japan between December 2018 and October 2023.

Vietnam is among the countries that have Uniqlo shops, operated by Japanese company Fast Retailing Co., but the suspects may have targeted stores in Jap...