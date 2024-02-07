Baseball: Yamamoto in Arizona prepping for 1st MLB season

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was seen working out at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Arizona spring training facility Tuesday as he prepares for his first season in America.

The 25-year-old Yamamoto, who achieved nearly unprecedented success in the final three years of his seven seasons in Japan’s major leagues, arrived around 8:30 a.m. and spent around five hours at the facility outside Phoenix.

Yamamoto, whose 12-year, $325 million contract is the most valuable ever offered to a pitcher, led Japan’s Pacific League in ERA, strikeouts, wins and winning percentage in each of the past three seas...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News