Baseball: Yamamoto in Arizona prepping for 1st MLB season
Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was seen working out at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Arizona spring training facility Tuesday as he prepares for his first season in America.
The 25-year-old Yamamoto, who achieved nearly unprecedented success in the final three years of his seven seasons in Japan’s major leagues, arrived around 8:30 a.m. and spent around five hours at the facility outside Phoenix.
Yamamoto, whose 12-year, $325 million contract is the most valuable ever offered to a pitcher, led Japan’s Pacific League in ERA, strikeouts, wins and winning percentage in each of the past three seas...