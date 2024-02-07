Tokyo gov’t HQ to host “world’s largest” projection mapping display

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo metropolitan government will begin nightly projection mapping displays, which it says will be the world’s largest, from late February on one of the two towers that host its headquarters, it said recently.

The Tokyo government has applied to Guinness World Records and expects the year-round shows at one of the capital’s most recognizable landmarks in the bustling Shinjuku district to be recognized as the world’s largest.

With the display likely to become a huge drawcard for tourists and locals, the free shows starting from Feb. 25 are set to project images against the eastern facade o...