PM Kishida says Japan-Russia ties are “difficult” amid Ukraine war

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said Japan’s relations with Russia are currently “difficult” amid Moscow’s war in Ukraine, but pledged to continue making efforts to resolve a territorial dispute and sign a peace treaty.

At an annual rally in Tokyo held to demand the return of Moscow-controlled, Tokyo-claimed islands off Hokkaido, Kishida also urged Russia to restart visa-free exchange projects, including those that allow visits by former Japanese residents of the islands to family graves.

“Regrettably, the issue of the Northern Territories has not been resolved and a peace treaty has...