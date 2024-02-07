Tokyo stocks mixed on weak chip shares, upbeat earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Wednesday, as falls in semiconductor-related issues were offset by buying of companies that reported robust earnings. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 40.74 points, or 0.11 percent, from Tuesday at 36,119.92. The broader Topix index finished 10.70 points, or 0.42 percent, higher at 2,549.95. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by machinery and electric appliance issues, while transportation equipment and wholesale trade issues led gainers. The U.S. dollar remained under pressure in the upper 147 yen range following an overnight decline of U.S....