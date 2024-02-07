Japan’s key economic index rises in Dec. on recovering exports

Newsfrom Japan

A key index reflecting the current state of the Japanese economy rose in December on recovering exports, government data showed Wednesday.

The Cabinet Office kept the assessment that the economy is “improving,” the most optimistic expression, as the coincident index of business conditions rose 1.6 points from the previous month to 116.2 against the 2020 base of 100. It fell 1.3 points in November.

The assessment was maintained for the ninth consecutive month.

Japanese exports to Asia, the United States and Europe have been increasing, a government official told reporters. A rise in shipments o...