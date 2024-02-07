Nippon Steel rebuffs Trump criticism over U.S. Steel deal

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Steel Corp. said Wednesday its planned $14.1 billion acquisition of United States Steel Corp. will proceed as planned, dismissing opposition expressed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he will block the deal if he returns to power. "The deal is beneficial to both countries, as well as relevant industries," Nippon Steel Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori told a press conference. "It should not be blocked by ulterior motives in the political world." The Japanese company said there will be no change in the schedule of the deal, which is expected to be closed in the second...