Football: Messi returns from injury as Miami lose friendly to Kobe

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi made a second-half cameo for U.S. Major League Soccer club Inter Miami in a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to J-League champions Vissel Kobe following a scoreless draw at Tokyo's National Stadium on Wednesday. The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was not among the penalty takers for Miami, who missed their last three spot kicks. The friendly was the final leg of a preseason tour for Miami that became mired in controversy after Messi was unable to play during an earlier stop in Hong Kong. An adductor issue prevented the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain ...