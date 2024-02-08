Yoon urges S. Korea, Japan firms to cooperate on labor compensation

Newsfrom Japan

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday urged businesses in South Korea and Japan to cooperate in paying damages awarded to plaintiffs in cases related to wartime labor during Japanese colonial rule. Yoon made the call during a TV interview after the country’s Supreme Court in December and January upheld lower court decisions ordering Japanese companies to compensate South Korean plaintiffs “Such similar rulings would continue to come out (in ongoing cases) and I wish to see cooperation between businesspeople of the two countries who wish to improve relations between Korea and Japan (to resolve t...