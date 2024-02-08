Tokyo stocks advance on weaker yen after BOJ deputy chief comments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Thursday morning as exporters were bought on the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida expressed caution about a future monetary policy shift.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 618.50 points, or 1.71 percent, from Wednesday to 36,738.42. The broader Topix index was up 11.79 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,561.74.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance and precision instrument issues.

The dollar edged up in the lower 148 yen range, spurred by dovish comments fro...