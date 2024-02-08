CORRECTED: Accommodative policy to stay after negative rate ends: BOJ deputy

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan will likely maintain its accommodative policy stance even if it moves to end its negative interest rate after achieving stable inflation, a deputy chief said Thursday.

Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said the likelihood of attaining the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target accompanied by pay hikes is “gradually rising” but it needs to examine more data, including the outcome of spring wage negotiations between management and labor unions.

Uchida, who has played a pivotal role in the crafting of the BOJ’s powerful monetary easing over the past decade, ruled out the possib...