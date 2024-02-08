Honda lifts FY 2023 net profit outlook to 960 bil. yen on weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. on Thursday raised its net profit outlook for the current fiscal year to 960 billion yen ($6.5 billion), up from its previous estimate of 930 billion yen, helped by the weaker yen.

The latest net profit projection for the year to March represents 47.4 percent growth from the previous year, according to the major Japanese automaker.

The company also lifted its operating profit estimate to 1.25 trillion yen from 1.2 trillion yen and sales outlook to 20.2 trillion yen from 20 trillion yen. The new figures represent year-on-year rises of 60.1 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively....