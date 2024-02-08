Baseball: 2028 Olympics proposes ways for MLB players to take part

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee briefed Major League Baseball owners Wednesday on possible methods that would allow its active players to compete for the first time in the Olympics, the Athletic reported.

According to the story, Los Angeles organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman outlined four possibilities to make participating in the 2028 Olympics more appealing to MLB teams, including a small six- to eight-team tournament and a brief five- or six-day competition in mid-July.

Two other suggestions were shortening MLB’s regular season and canceling its all-star game. “Ther...