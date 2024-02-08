Baseball: Uwasawa polishing his splitter ahead of 1st MLB camp

Newsfrom Japan

Naoyuki Uwasawa, who signed a minor league deal with Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, said Thursday he is working to bring his best stuff to America.

After being posted by the Nippon Ham Fighters over the offseason, Uwasawa is currently working out at the Pacific League club’s spring training facility in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, before leaving for America on Saturday.

“I feel a little nervous because I’m going with the expectation that the competition (for MLB jobs) begins on Day 1, but I’m also looking forward to it,” Uwasawa said.

“I am working to be able to throw my splitter low reg...