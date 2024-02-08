Football: Nadeshiko Japan's Olympic q'fier in N. Korea in limbo

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's trip to North Korea for the women's final football Asian qualifiers for the Paris Olympics is up in the air, the Japan Football Association said Thursday when announcing its 22-player squad. Nadeshiko Japan were originally scheduled to face North Korea at Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Stadium in the first part of a two-legged tie on Feb. 24, but the JFA said the venue has yet to be confirmed after it conveyed concerns over numerous issues to the Asian Football Confederation. These included travel difficulties stemming from limited flights to Pyongyang, delays in working-level negotiations wi...