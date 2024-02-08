TEPCO apologizes for radioactive water leak at Fukushima plant

Newsfrom Japan

The operator of the disaster-stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant apologized to the local government on Thursday for a radioactive water leak from a building on the premises. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said 5.5 tons leaked from an outlet connected to a device to treat contaminated water, which is accumulating at the complex that suffered reactor fuel meltdowns in the wake of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. TEPCO said the latest incident has not affected the environment outside the plant. "We made people in Fukushima Prefecture, and broadly people in the soci...