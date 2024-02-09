Nikkei tops 37,000 for 1st time in 34 years on weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index surpassed the 37,000-point threshold for the first time in 34 years early Friday, buoyed by gains in exporter issues on a weaker yen and blue chips which have reported solid earnings. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 138.48 points, or 0.38 percent, from Thursday to 37,001.76 after briefly topping 37,100. The broader Topix index was down 6.08 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,556.55. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by metal product, mining, and information and communication issues, while the main decliners were marine ...