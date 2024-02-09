Tokyo stocks hit 34-yr high in morning on weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning as a weaker yen and good earnings results lifted the shares of major companies, with the Nikkei index topping the 37,000-point threshold for the first time in 34 years. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 166.63 points, or 0.45 percent, from Thursday to 37,029.91. The broader Topix index was down 0.43 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,562.20. The Nikkei and Topix both briefly reached their highest intraday levels since February 1990. The U.S. dollar maintained a firmer tone in the lower 149 yen range amid prospects of a widening of the interest rate differential...