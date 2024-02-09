Basketball: Japan women 1 win away from Olympics after beating Spain

Newsfrom Japan

World No. 9 Japan moved within one win of qualifying for the women's basketball tournament at this summer's Paris Olympics by defeating No. 4 Spain 86-75 on Thursday. The Japanese, who took silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will book a third consecutive Olympic appearance with a win over qualifying tournament host Hungary on Friday. Japan outscored Spain in each of the first three quarters, starting with a 26-18 first stanza. Saki Hayashi and Evelyn Mawuli led all scorers with 20 points apiece in the Hungarian city of Sopron. "My players did what we aimed to do," Japan's head coach Toru On...