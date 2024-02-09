ANA launches new medium-haul LCC AirJapan targeting Asian tourists

ANA Holdings Inc. launched its third airline brand AirJapan on Friday, with the medium-haul low-cost carrier targeting the growing number of tourists to Japan from other Asian countries following the full removal of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The parent of All Nippon Airways said AirJapan will operate six round-trip flights per week between Narita airport near Tokyo and Bangkok using Boeing 787-8 aircraft, with its first flight departing the airport Friday afternoon.

The aircraft in an all-economy layout offers the same legroom as full-service carrier flights, according to ANA Holdings. The...

Kyodo News

