Toyota to resume some domestic output for exports after data fraud

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it will restart some domestic production at two group firms next week for exports, two weeks after output suspension in response to a data rigging scandal at an affiliated diesel engine supplier. The two group companies -- Toyota Auto Body Co. and Gifu Auto Body Co. -- halted production at their four plants on Jan. 29 after they were unable to procure diesel engines from the affiliated engine supplier Toyota Industries Corp. But Toyota Auto Body and Gifu Auto Body will restart production of models such as the Land Cruiser sport-utility vehicle on Tuesday using di...