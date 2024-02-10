Baseball: Ohtani begins 1st Dodgers spring training

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani began his first spring training with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as the club gets an early start to a season that will begin March 20 in Seoul with two games against the San Diego Padres. Ohtani was seen at the Dodgers' facility outside Phoenix on Thursday, two days after Japanese compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto began working out at Camelback Ranch. Ohtani has resumed taking batting practice after last year's right-elbow surgery that will prevent him from pitching this year. The two players will likely be in the spotlight after joining the Dodgers on record...