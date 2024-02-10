More Japan women buying Valentine’s Day chocolates for themselves

Newsfrom Japan

The number of women who plan to buy Valentine’s Day chocolates for themselves in Japan is over threefold more than those giving the treats to their sweethearts, a recent private sector survey showed.

Among respondents, 21.7 percent of women said they plan to purchase chocolates for themselves, up 8.5 percentage points from the previous year, reflecting an increasing trend of women treating themselves with sweets, the survey by marketing firm Intage Inc. showed.

The gap between women who plan to buy for themselves and those set to gift their partners or people they have a crush on expanded to 3...