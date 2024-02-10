Basketball: Japan women's Olympic bid in limbo after Hungary loss

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese women's basketball team's ticket to the Paris Games hangs in the balance after losing 81-75 to host Hungary at an Olympic qualifying tournament on Friday. Japan, ranked ninth in the world, fell to 19th-ranked Hungary, while No. 4 Spain beat No. 5 Canada in the day's other game to see all four teams in the round-robin tied at 1-1. The top three squads after Sunday's final round in Sopron will book their Olympic berths. Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Japan was a win away from the Summer Games after overcoming Spain 86-75 on Thursday and carried its momentum into the game against Hung...