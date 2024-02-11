87% of Japan firms say paternity leave averages less than 3 months

Newsfrom Japan

More than 80 percent of major firms saw male employees take child-care leave of less than three months over the past year while female employees got longer leave times, a recent Kyodo News survey showed, underscoring the dominant role women continue to play in child-rearing in Japan. In the survey that covered 113 companies between November and December, around half of them reported in their securities filings that at least 80 percent of their male employees took paternity leave, regardless of the length. But on the duration of such leave taken, the largest group of 47 percent said the average...