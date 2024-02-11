Football: Afif penalty hat-trick hands Qatar 2nd straight Asian Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Qatar secured back-to-back Asian Cup titles Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Jordan thanks to a hat-trick of penalties by Akram Afif. Afif, named Most Valuable Player, was the tournament's top scorer with eight goals for Qatar, who won their first Asian Cup in 2019 by beating Japan 3-1 in the final in the United Arab Emirates. Afif opened the scoring from the spot in the 22nd minute after being brought down, but first-time finalists Jordan leveled in the 67th minute through Yazan Al Naimat's powerful effort from close range at Lusail Stadium. A foul on Ismaeel Mohammad handed Qatar their secon...